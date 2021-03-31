Dobbratz, LeRoy W.

To honor him and his life, his wife, Dottie, and their children and families are having a graveside funeral service on April 11 at 1 p.m. The service with military honors will be held at the City of Elroy Cemetery, located on W. Elroy St. (County O). The family invites you to join them for a luncheon to follow at the Moose Lodge in Mauston, 601 Colfax St.