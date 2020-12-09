Dobbratz, LeRoy W.

LeRoy passed from this world into his heavenly home from Covid-19. He knew how much he was loved by us all and was a devoted husband of 60 years to Dottie, his one blind date that began a legacy of love. He was always there for each one of us "kids" whenever we called, and would go anywhere when called upon. His carpentry skills were put to work frequently over the years, and his toy tractor repair hobby became a regular job with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all "little farmers." He had as much fun fixing those toys as they did. He built wooden toy barns and wedding card boxes, torn down and remodeled and rebuilt many homes and buildings over the years to help out each of us at one time or another. But mostly he was a gentle, honest, loving and giving man. He believed in God and family, and he will truly be missed by us all.