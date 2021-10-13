Dobbratz, Mary Beth

FOND DU LAC - Mary Beth Dobbratz, age 59, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
A memorial gathering will be held at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by a private burial. The family requests that masks be worn.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave condolences or for other information, please contact the funeral home or visit www.koepsellfh.com.
