Dodge, John H.

BARABOO - John H. Dodge, age 65, of Baraboo, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from congestive heart failure, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born May 31, 1954, at St. Mary's Ringling Hospital in Baraboo to Hubert J. Dodge and Grace L. (Wilcox) Dodge. He graduated in June 1972 from Baraboo High School and in December joined the Wisconsin National Guard. John was a member of Troop E 105th Calvary until his retirement in 1994. During his service, he was a mess steward and received numerous awards for his food preparation and organization of the mess unit. John was very proud to be part of the National Guard and serve in the military.

On Oct. 26, 1974, John married Sandy Vorndran at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo and became an active member of St. Joseph's Parish. They had two sons, Michael John, in May 1978, and Matthew William, in April 1981.

John started his career at the Post Office in July 1978 working as a city letter carrier for the Baraboo Post Office. He retired from the Postal Service in 2002 due to health concerns.