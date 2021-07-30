Doepke, Nancy Anne (Ford)

HUDSON—Nancy Anne Doepke, 85, of Hudson, Wis., formerly of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn., surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born in Waupun, Wis., to Frederick and Anne (Braeger) Ford on Feb. 18, 1936. She graduated from Beloit High School in 1953 as valedictorian and member of the National Honor Society. She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing (valedictorian) from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. In addition, Nancy earned a Master of Science in nursing from the University of Colorado in 1961. She taught at the University of Virginia and Marquette University, and she ended her career as the Director of Dodge County Public Health in Juneau, Wis. She was involved with the women’s golf leagues at Old Hickory and Beaver Dam Country Club. She enjoyed many hobbies and activities that included the raising and training of horses and dogs, golfing, reading, knitting, and painting. She was a devout Green Bay Packers fan and season ticket holder for over 50 years. One of her favorite stories was cheering on the Packers from the stands during the 1967 Ice Bowl.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Ervin Leon Doepke; and her brother, Frederick Ford. She is survived by her children, Ann (Tim) Scharfenberg of Hudson, Wis., Steven (Nancy) Doepke of Rockford, Ill., and Thomas Doepke of Denver, Colo. Nancy has five grandchildren, Lindsey (Nick) Filipiak, Lauren Scharfenberg, Kelsey (Logan) Kent, Anne and Elizabeth “Belle” Doepke; and three great-grandchildren, Camden, Beckett, and Emilia Filipiak.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at STATZ’S BAR AND GRILL in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A private family interment service is being held at Leipsig Cemetery on Aug. 4.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or to a local animal shelter of your choice.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Presbyterian Homes of Woodland Hill in Hudson, Wis., and Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. Nancy had a great spirit for life and achieved many successes in life by always giving her best in her endeavors. Her presence will be greatly missed by her family and friends but never forgotten. Nancy’s last wish for the family was to love each other as much as she loved them.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Boulevard, Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
