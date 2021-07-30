Doepke, Nancy Anne (Ford)

Nancy was born in Waupun, Wis., to Frederick and Anne (Braeger) Ford on Feb. 18, 1936. She graduated from Beloit High School in 1953 as valedictorian and member of the National Honor Society. She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing (valedictorian) from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. In addition, Nancy earned a Master of Science in nursing from the University of Colorado in 1961. She taught at the University of Virginia and Marquette University, and she ended her career as the Director of Dodge County Public Health in Juneau, Wis. She was involved with the women’s golf leagues at Old Hickory and Beaver Dam Country Club. She enjoyed many hobbies and activities that included the raising and training of horses and dogs, golfing, reading, knitting, and painting. She was a devout Green Bay Packers fan and season ticket holder for over 50 years. One of her favorite stories was cheering on the Packers from the stands during the 1967 Ice Bowl.