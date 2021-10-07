 Skip to main content
Doering, Keith
Doering, Keith

WATERLOO – Keith Doering, born on Aug. 28, 1948, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021. There will be a private burial at Washington Cemetery in Portland, Wis., on Oct. 16. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; and children, Derek Doering and Sarah (Gust) Paananen.

