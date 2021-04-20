Doherty, Brian

BARABOO - Brian Doherty, 51, passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2021, at his home. He was the son of Mark (Linda) Doherty and Anne (Bruce) Jackson. He was born Aug. 27, 1969, at Madison General Hospital.

Brian is survived by his sister, Becky Giese; stepsisters, Rebecca and June Jackson, and Cindy Splett; stepbrothers, Bruce (Andrea) Jackson and Justin Splett; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He graduated Baraboo High School in 1987.

Brian enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing, camping at the KD Ranch, trivia, watching football and all family holiday gatherings. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and other relatives, as well as his long-term partner, Penny Stevens. He will be missed by all who loved him. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral service.