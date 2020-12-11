Dohmann, Beverly

BEAVER DAM - Beverly A. Dohmann, age 93, of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Beverly, or Bev, as she prefers to be called, was born on July 28, 1927, in Appleton, the daughter of Herbert and Myrtle (Greiling) Belling. After graduating from the Layton School of Art, she was united in marriage to Donald J. Dohmann on Aug. 14, 1948, and moved to Beaver Dam, Wis. She was blessed with three children and many others to whom she taught the joy of creating through hand, mind, and heart.

Bev organized the first elementary school art show and initiated a movement that resulted in the hiring of Beaver Dam's first elementary art teacher. Appointed by the Governor of Wisconsin, she served on the board that set the foundation for the Wisconsin Arts Board. She was a founding member of the Beaver Dam Art Association Exhibit, Chair for the Seippel Center for the Arts and lectured and demonstrated the art of creativity to numerous schools and organizations. And the list goes on.