Dohmeyer, William “Bill”

MERRIMAC - William “Bill” Dohmeyer, age 74, of Merrimac, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Bill, also known as “Billy Dee”, was born on Feb. 11, 1946 in Milwaukee, the son of Elroy and Alice Dohmeyer. On Dec. 27, 1969, he married Sharon Engelman in Milwaukee and they were blessed with three children, Jason, Laura and Jennifer.

Bill was self-employed and owned and operated New Life Office Equipment located in Baraboo. Later in life, Bill became interested in television production and was the creator of a T.V. show called, “AOB Variety Show” which aired in Sauk County. He also produced a movie named “Billy & Bobby The Wacky Duo” which was filmed in the Merrimac area.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 50 years, Sharon; three children, Jason, Laura (John) Lange and Jennifer (Michael Scaal) Dohmeyer; grandson, David; a brother, David (Dawn) Dohmeyer; and a sister, Carol Kowing.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by an infant son, David Dohmeyer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Baldwin Funeral Services with Pastor David Bauman officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Merrimac.