Dolder, Pauline E.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. – Surrounded by family, Pauline E. Dolder, 92, died of natural causes on Dec. 9, 2020, at SpringBrook Village of La Crescent, Minn. She was born Oct. 2, 1928, to Fred and Ida (Ingold) Kuntz in Rankin, Ill. She graduated from the Lakeview School of Nursing in Danville, Ill., in 1949. On March 20, 1951, she married Russell W. Dolder, and they were married for 28 years before he preceded her in death in 1979.

Pauline devoted the 40+ years of her professional nursing career to working in labor and delivery, and was instrumental in thousands of births over the years. Through the years Pauline lived in Tuscola, Ill., Necedah, Wis., and Ogden, Ill., where she worked at hospitals in Tuscola, Friendship, and Champaign before retiring in 1993. During retirement, she traveled to Rome, Scotland, England, Hawaii, and the Canadian Rockies with friends and cousins, and also enjoyed her quilting circle and church friends. In 2007, she moved to La Crescent, Minn., to be closer to family, and there she formed new friendships and enjoyed going to concerts and volunteering at Crucifixion Church. In 2018 she became a resident of SpringBrook Village of La Crescent Memory Care where she established strong bonds with her caregivers. The family is very grateful to the staff at SpringBrook Village for the outstanding care she received during her time there.