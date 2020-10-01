Doleshal, John R.

John was born on Nov. 7, 1926, in Columbus, Wis., son of the late Adam and Lillian (Cooper) Doleshal. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he graduated from the U.S. Naval Training School as an electrical engineer. John proudly served his country during World War II. He married the late Marie Foss and she preceded him in death. For 45 years he was employed as an Industrial Appraiser with Lloyd Thomas Company out of Chicago. For many years, John enjoyed fishing, golfing and hunting. He met Carol Helgeson and they were later married on Aug. 15, 1998, at St. Jerome's Church in Columbus, Wis. They were blessed to spend 16 winters as "snowbirds" in Arizona. He also loved dancing with Carol, the love of his life. John was a man of many talents, which included music, serving as a church organist and participating in choir. He obtained his aviation license and spent time as a private pilot. In his later years, he accompanied Grace at piano lessons, never missing a concert. At the age of 90, he and Grace played "Minuet in G," which was the first piece of music John played at the age of six. John was an active member of his Church, the Lions Club, the V.F.W., and the Shriners.