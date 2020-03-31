Dolores A. Bebber, 80; Baraboo

BARABOO - Dolores A. Bebber, age 80, the matriarch of the Bebber family, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital. She was born in Chicago on Oct. 15, 1939. She was a member of St. John Cantius Church in Chicago, the same church she was united in marriage to Ronald F. Bebber on Oct. 15, 1961. Dolores was a homemaker, having dedicated her life to raising her ten children. The woman many of you saw, but rarely heard from, was a woman of great faith and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Though in recent years, attending mass was difficult, so when she attended it gave her great joy. Thank you, Nan Dagnon, for bringing the presence of Christ to mom weekly, she enjoyed your visits.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Robert) Fisher, John Bebber, Peter “A.J.” Bebber, Catherine (Jeffrey) Bitgood, Mary Bebber, William (Tina) Bebber, Margaret Bebber, Stephen (Debra) Bebber, Robert Bebber, and Phillip (Marzena) Bebber; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marilyn (Richard) Krystyn. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald on Aug. 5, 1999; and her brother, Gregory.
A private family mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A public memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gehin, Dr. Hamburg, Father Jay Poster, Father Jared Holzhuter, Baraboo District Ambulance Team, and the staff at Our House in Baraboo for the kindness and love all of you showed our mother over the years and especially in her final days.
The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
