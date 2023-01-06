Nov. 11, 1947—Jan. 1, 2023
BEAVER DAM—Dolores A. Birkholz, age 75 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
Dolores was born on November 11, 1947, the daughter of Guy and Hazel York. On December 7, 1968, she was united in marriage to her husband, James Birkholz in Beaver Dam. Together, they loved going on adventures and traveling, spending time in Maui, Alaska, the Virgin Islands, and many more places around the world. A country music lover, Nashville was one of her favorite destinations. She also enjoyed visiting family in Kentucky. In her down time, Dolores liked playing computer games, particularly solitaire. She adored her family and truly lived her life to the fullest.
Dolores is survived by her husband, James Birkholz; daughter, Tyann Birkholz; grandchildren, Marissa Birkholz and Bryn Pritchard; great-grandchildren, Kingsley and Lexa; siblings, Nevel (Vicki), Loretta (Fred), and Viki (Craig); sisters-in-law, June (Harvy) and Judy; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Richard and John; sister-in-law, Joanne; and other relatives.
In honoring Dolores’ wishes, private services will be held.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)