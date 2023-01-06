Dolores A. Birkholz

Dolores was born on November 11, 1947, the daughter of Guy and Hazel York. On December 7, 1968, she was united in marriage to her husband, James Birkholz in Beaver Dam. Together, they loved going on adventures and traveling, spending time in Maui, Alaska, the Virgin Islands, and many more places around the world. A country music lover, Nashville was one of her favorite destinations. She also enjoyed visiting family in Kentucky. In her down time, Dolores liked playing computer games, particularly solitaire. She adored her family and truly lived her life to the fullest.