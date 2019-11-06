CAMP DOUGLAS - Dolores Jean Knickelbein Grimshaw, 84, of Camp Douglas, passed away at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 2, 1935, in Woodruff, Wisconsin, to Robert and Elsie (Czerwinski) Knickelbein.
Dolores graduated with the Necedah High School Class of 1953. On June 20, 1953 she married Elmer Grimshaw in Mauston, Wisconsin. He died in a motorcycle accident on July 7, 1963, leaving her alone with 4 small children.
Dolores worked for the Wisconsin Military Academy (WMA) for 39 years as an LTE in housekeeping, both at Camp Williams and Fort McCoy before retiring at the age of 75.
She accepted Jesus as her personal savior in the spring of 1977 and was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church. Later she became a member of Bible Evangelical Free Church in Tomah. She was involved with Awana and Sparks at both churches and enjoyed sharing storytelling and puppetry with the young ones.
Dolores will be remembered by many for her quality, reasonably priced sewing and alterations. She sewed many patches on military uniforms and always made sure that they met specifications. She loved crafting, particularly decorative woodworking, crocheting and knitting and sold many of her creations at area craft sales. She made many crocheted hats for the newborn babies at Mile Bluff Medical Center. She was a big fan of the Packers, Brewers and especially the Wisconsin Badgers.
Dolores is survived by her 4 children, Terry (Robert) Micks, Karen (the late John) Birkeness, Jerry (Sherry) Grimshaw and Laurie (John) Braman; grandchildren, Christi (Mike) Kraft, Katrisha (Kevin) Wendzel, Rebekkah Gage, Aaron (Christina) Birkeness, Jeremiah Grimshaw, Rachel Grimshaw, Josh (Karen) Braman, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Bauer; great-grandchildren, Ben, Emma and Josiah Wendzel, Landon, Ephraim and Gavin Gage, Mavis and Cecilie Birkeness, Norah Hardy, Anthony and Ayris Braman. She is further survived by siblings Harry (Rita) Knickelbein, Sandy (Hank) Johnson, Larry (Nancy) Knickelbein, Gary (Lynn) Knickelbein and Pam (Wayne) Cordts as well as cousins and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, her parents, siblings Robert, Kenny, Eddie Knickelbein and Debby Hatfield and a son-in-law John Birkeness.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Bible Evangelical Free Church, 625 W. Veterans St, Tomah at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., and from 10 until the time of the celebration. Rev. Tim Erickson and Rev. Jerry Grimshaw will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
