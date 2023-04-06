Sept. 16, 1931—April 3, 2023

PORTAGE – Dolores Mary Olson, age 91, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena.

Dolores was born on September 16, 1931 in Portage, the daughter of Frank and Esther M. (Dove) Okan. She married Kenneth Olson on June 27, 1953.

She worked briefly as a Teacher at St. Mary’s School in Portage. Dolores was also a housewife and her family was her main focus and meant everything to her.

She is survived by her husband, Ken; her children: Ken (Theresa) Olson and Cheryll (David Collins) Olson-Collins; grandchildren: Julie Olson and Kenneth Olson; great-grandchildren: William and Remi; her best friend, Phyllis Stanley; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bob Okan and sister, Shirley Berger.

A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. A private inurnment will be at the St. Mary Cemetery.

The family wishes to recognize the incredible caring staff at Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.