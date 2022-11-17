June 8, 1926—Nov. 12, 2022

ARKDALE—Dolores Zellmer, age 96, of Arkdale, WI, and formerly of Necedah, WI, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Close to Home in Tomah, WI, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born June 8, 1926 to Lester and Martha (Blake) Smart in Stevens Point, WI. As a child she moved to Necedah, where she attended high school and grade school.

After graduation, she moved to Chicago, IL, where she met and married her first husband, Edwin Martin. They moved to Pennsylvania, where Edwin was from. They had two children there. Edwin passed away at an early age. At that time Dolores and the children were in Wisconsin. She later met Arnold Zellmer, and they married on October 17, 1959.

They farmed in Vesper, WI, and at the same time Arnold worked at Preway in Wisconsin Rapids, while Dolores worked at Sanna Dairies in Vesper. She worked in the lab, testing the milk that came in. In later years, they both worked in Necedah at Farnem Sealing Systems until retirement.

They moved to Necedah in 1974. While working and living in Necedah, Dolores belonged to the Necedah Methodist Church. After retirement, she volunteered at the Necedah Food Pantry, and was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Necedah

She enjoyed reading, painting her ceramics, and watching Westerns on TV. She also enjoyed family get togethers and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow; as well as going places with her niece, Rhonda.

She is survived by her children: Laura (Jim) Krutke of Arkdale, WI, Wally (Rose) Martin and Edwin “Mike” Martin of Pittsville, WI, and Kathleen “Kate” Martin of McFarland, WI; grandchildren: Edwin and Bradley (Carol Stinson) Bubolz, James II (Tanya) Krutke, Chad (Susan) Martin, Chris (Carolynn) Martin, Stacy Martin, Jodi (Jesse) Nelson, Danielle Martin, and Rob (Lisa) Parkinson; great-grandchildren: Dakota, Beau, Camden, and Carson Martin, Abby and Luca Underwood, Jadey and Jessa Nelson, Saffron Dering, Ava and Jake Parkinson, James III, Jake and Xander Krutke; great-great-godson, Everette Dering/Komis; a sister, Lois Keena; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous relatives and friends.

Another piece of Dolores’s history is her great-grandparents, Alvin and Angeline (Brown) Blake. They were pioneers of Necedah, and were actually the first couple married in Necedah after it officially became a town.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Burial will follow in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Pittsville, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.