Dolores Zornow, 84, Poynette

Dolores Zornow, age 84, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at UW-Health American Center, in Madison.
Due to current health conditions, Dolores’ service has been cancelled and will be held and announced at a later date.
The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
