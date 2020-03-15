Dolores Zornow, 84, Pyonette

Dolores was born on Aug. 31, 1935 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Robert and Bernice (Rutzen) Honeyman. Dolores retired after many years of working in the office at Calkins and Co., in Des Plaines, Ill., and also as a bus driver. She enjoyed watching Hallmark and Lifetime movies, collecting recipes, cooking, sewing, knitting and shopping for a bargain. Dolores loved the Poynette Public Library, but most of all, she loved her church, River of Life Church, in Portage, learning about the Lord and baking for her church family.