Domke, Florence E.

BARABOO - Florence E. Domke, age 98, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1921 in the Town of Freedom, Sauk County, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Ida (Krause) Sander. She was baptized on Dec.18, 1921by Pastor Schrieber, confirmed on June 24, 1934 by Rev. Gareis, and married on May 31, 1941 to Obert C. Domke by Rev. Peterson, all at the Zion Lutheran Stone Church in Westfield Township, Sauk County, Wis. Their marriage was blessed with two children. Florence and Obert lived in the Town of Freedom, later in Baraboo, and then moved to Rock Springs. She had worked as a farm housewife, at the hammock factory, K-Mart and Darrow's Store. Florence was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Obert on June 28, 2004; and her son Kenneth; and a sister Irene who died in infancy.
Florence is survived by her daughter Betty Biech of Portage; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a nephew.
Private family services for Florence Domke will be conducted at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rock Springs with Pastor David Karow officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
