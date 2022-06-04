July 27, 1954—May 6, 2022

Don Cadotte passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 6, 2022.

In 2021 he retired to Arizona to ride his motorcycle in the desert and enjoy the west coast with his children.

He is survived by his children: Kyle, Rory, Mack, and Beau; and his grandchildren: Elliot and Trey Garcia. He joins his brother Danny; and eldest daughter, Casey in the great beyond.

Please join his family as they celebrate his life on September 9, 2022 at a tavern in Chicago, IL.

Don’t hesitate to contact Kyle at cadottedon@gmail.com for more details.