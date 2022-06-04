July 27, 1954—May 6, 2022
Don Cadotte passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 6, 2022.
In 2021 he retired to Arizona to ride his motorcycle in the desert and enjoy the west coast with his children.
He is survived by his children: Kyle, Rory, Mack, and Beau; and his grandchildren: Elliot and Trey Garcia. He joins his brother Danny; and eldest daughter, Casey in the great beyond.
Please join his family as they celebrate his life on September 9, 2022 at a tavern in Chicago, IL.
Don’t hesitate to contact Kyle at cadottedon@gmail.com for more details.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)