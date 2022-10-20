Feb. 26, 1938 - Oct. 6, 2022

OPELIKA, AL - Don Richard O'Neil passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 6, 2022. He was born on February 26, 1938 in Wisconsin Dells. Born to Claude T. and Elizabeth (Pederson) O'Neil. His stepmother was Mary (Waterman) O'Neil.

Don spent his working life "pushing back the walls of ignorance" as he liked to say. Don graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School where he was an athlete known as "the terrible toothpick". Tall and lanky, he was a standout basketball player and track star.

He went on to The University of Wisconsin on an Athletic Scholarship. He graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. During that time, he married his high school sweetheart Sheila Broderick. He moved his family to Greeley, CO where he continued his education and received his Master's of Arts, Elementary Administration in 1966 and a Doctor of Education, School Administration in 1968.

Don worked as a teacher, in Wisconsin and moved to Shawnee Mission, KS in 1968 to begin his work in education administration. He worked his way up from an Elementary, Junior High and Senior High School Principal. From 1973-1976 he was the the Assistant Superintendent in the North Kansas City Missouri School District. In 1976 Don moved his family to Topeka, KS where he was the Associate Superintendent until 1984. During 1984 he became the Superintendent of Schools in Bellevue, WA. In 1993 he moved to be the Superintendent of Schools in Hinesville, GA, where he finished his working career in 2001.

Don and his wife retired to Lake Martin in Alabama where he enjoyed fishing, puttering and hosting his grandchildren: Andrew and Dylan Ramsey and Madison O'Neil.

Don spent his final years 2020-2022 in Opelika, AL where he passed. Don will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, love of the Green Bay Packers, and cheerful disposition.

Don is preceded in death by his son David O'Neil. He is survived by his wife Sheila; his children: Kathleen Ramsey (Wood Ramsey), Dan O'Neil (Trish Cooper); grandchildren: Andrew Ramsey (Alisa Ramsey); great-grandson Wilson Ramsey; and Dylan Ramsey (Elisa Ramsey); and Madison O'Neil.

A private memorial is planned by his family.