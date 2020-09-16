Donahue, Geraldine Toy "Gerri"

Gerri was a very artistic person, with talents in music, literature and fine arts. She played drums in high school, and harp in college. She wrote many short stories and children's stories and was published in the DeKalb literary arts journal in Georgia.

Songwriting attracted her interest in the 80s. Joining many different workshops, she wrote some lyrics for Bob's music, but mostly crafted her own unique style. She was proud to finish in 3rd place in an Atlanta Songwriters Association contest.

In the 90s her interest turned to art and painting. In her 60s, Gerri went back to school for an art degree. She was very prolific at this time, sold some works, and leaves behind many beautiful paintings in the homes of her loved ones.

In the 80s she also discovered football and was a great fan of the Atlanta Falcons. She transitioned to the Green Bay Packers when she and Bob moved to Wisconsin in 2002 to be near their soon to be born granddaughter, Anna.

Gerri had a very positive energy – she was the engine that ran the family when we were growing up. She decorated and furnished our homes, mostly with thrift store and garage sale finds, and loved to remodel. She was mostly a stay at home mom, and provided us with a great childhood. We always tell people that we were of that lucky generation that had Mom at home.