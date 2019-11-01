RIO - Donald A. Gardehl, 87 of Rio, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Columbus Nursing and Rehab. He was born May 24, 1932, in Wonewoc, the son of Adolph and Gladys (Monsky) Gardehl. Don graduated from Wonewoc High School, was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1950 and served his country during the Korean Conflict and was discharged in 1952. He was united in marriage to Carole Stull Jan. 5, 1974.
Don is survived by his wife, Carole; step-daughter, Victoria (Scott) Brandenbury; step-granddaughter, Melanie Pensborn; four nieces and four nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Gardehl; sister, Ardith Dehler; and one nephew.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held Tuesday, November 5 at 12 p.m. Noon at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio with Rev. Timothy Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Doylestown or the Columbia County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)