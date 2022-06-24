Dec. 20, 1953—June 22, 2022

BURNETT—Donald “Chester” Hanefeld, age 68, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home in Burnett.

Visitation for Donald will be at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home on Tuesday beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Burnett Central Cemetery.

Donald Lee Hanefeld was born on December 20, 1953 in Beaver Dam, WI to Wilton and Angeline (Braun) Hanefeld. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1972. On May 14, 1977, he was united in marriage with Sandra Hemling in Horicon.

Chester worked for Hanefeld Brothers Trucking for many years. When they closed in the mid 1990’s, he started his own trucking company and drove for himself. After he retired, he continued to drive part-time for Smedema Trucking in Fox Lake.

Survivors include his children: Nick (Heather) Hanefeld of Beaver Dam, Kaylin (Brian) Moon of Fond du Lac, and Kristin (Jeff) Suzuki of Chicago; his grandchildren: Hunter (Tiffany) Clark of Washington DC, Dylan Moon of Fond du Lac, and Sara Moon of Fond du Lac; three great-grandchildren: Kylie, Tripton, and Huntley; his constant companion and side-kick, Coco; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a sister, Cindy Hanefeld; and a brother David Hanefeld.

