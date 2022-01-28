MONTELLO – Donald D. Davis, age 60, of Montello, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones at St. Mary Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Don was born on September 9, 1961, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph and Donna (Ihde) Davis. He was married to Katie Jo Rogers on August 9, 2010. Don loved being outdoors and riding with the Winnebago Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club. He cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed woodworking and was always ready to help anyone in need. Don was the President of Davis Construction in Portage.

He is survived by his wife, Katie; his children: Lindsy (Josh) Julius of Portage, Lizette (Dylan) Hayes of Montello, Logan Slama of Portage, and BrookeAnn Davis of Montello; his grandchildren: Mason Julius, Davis Hayes, and Owen Julius; his mother, Donna Jean Davis of Portage / Live Oak, FL; two brothers:Tom Davis of Portage and Tim (Shannon Horkan) Davis of Montello; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph.

Memorial visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moundville United Methodist Church.