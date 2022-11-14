Dec. 9, 1934—Nov. 10, 2022

POYNETTE—Donald D. Mack, age 87, of Poynette, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home. He suffered a cerebral stroke that he never recovered from.

Don was born on December 9, 1934, in Madison, WI, the son of Arthur and Lila (Reddeman) Mack. He graduated from Lodi H.S. then joined the Marines having served in the Korean conflict. Don married Shirley Kahlfeld on June 23, 1956, in Madison, WI.

He spent 25 years trucking with Briggs Transportation then worked for the Village of Poynette for over 32 years. He volunteered as an EMT and firefighter for the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Dept. Don retired at age 65, but still enjoyed serving as an EMT and firefighter until 2017.

In his younger days, Don enjoyed fishing and water skiing. He could never pass up a lottery ticket. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Everywhere he went people knew him and he will always be remembered.

He is survived by his children: Jeff (Carrie) Mack, Madison, Richard (Kristine) Mack, Lodi, Patti (Michael) Leaf, Poynette; grandchildren: Aaron (Meghan) Mack, Ryan Mack, Kelby (Nora) Mack, Kyle (Shiloh) Mack, Rikki (Ben) Baker, Jon (Casey) Leaf, and Josh (Katie) Leaf; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters: Wanda (Roland) DeGroff, Dane, and Jean (Pete) Burns, Paoli; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his dear wife, Shirley, in 1997; his brother, Arthur; and sisters: Donna and Jo-Ann.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department, 606 Water Tower Road in Poynette, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, with Pastor Michele Hopp officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette with Military Honors provided by the Poynette Area Veteran’s Honor Guard. Visitation will be at the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department in Poynette on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department in Poynette from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Home Care, Veteran’s Administration Clinic in Baraboo, and SSM Health Hospice for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.