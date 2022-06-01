Donald Damrow

Aug. 28, 1948—May 27, 2022

JUNEAU—Donald “Don” W. Damrow, 73, of Juneau, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 12:00 o'clock p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Donald “Don” Damrow was born on August 28, 1948, in Beaver Dam, son of Wilbert and Dena (nee Grosenick) Damrow. Don graduated Hustisford High School in 1966. Early in his career, he owned a railroad salvage business, worked at Aunt Nellie’s, was an independent contractor for the post office, and worked at United Liquid Waste Recycling. Don owned Easter Brook dairy farm, and bred registered Milking Shorthorns, Ayrshires, and Jersey cattle. Don married the former Donna Gerner on June 29, 1974, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cambridge. He was a member of American Milking Shorthorn Society, Ayrshire Breeders Association, a delegate for the Swiss Valley Dairy Cooperative, and a former member of the Hustisford School Board. Don enjoyed John Wayne, and exhibiting his cows at the Dodge County Fair, Wisconsin State Fair, and the World Dairy Expo, and was an avid storyteller. Most of all, Don loved spending time with his family.

Don is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna Gerner of Juneau; children: Amy (Marc) Pearce of Fulshear, TX, Lucas (Anika Becker) Damrow of Espenau, Germany, Vanessa (Troy) Rambo of Wentzville, MO, Sarah Damrow of Pocatello, ID, Brenda Damrow (Chuck Emery) of Oakfield, Christopher (Cheyanne) Damrow of Hesperia, MI, Zachary (Danielle) Damrow of Pocatello, ID, Annie (Cole) Riness of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren: Georgia Damrow, Logan Pearce, Samantha Pearce, Rowan Rambo, Aedan Rambo, Madison Gudex, Mackenzie Gudex, Macyn Gudex, Kaylea Damrow, Callen Damrow, and Dawson Damrow; little brother that he never had, Dan Bohn; bonus son, Travis Smith; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Don is preceded in death by his son, Matthew; parents; parents- in-law: Willard and Sylvia Gerner; sisters: Doris Pirkel and Bernice Ninmann; dogs: Boozer, Laddie, Red, Michaela, and Zip.