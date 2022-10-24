Nov. 11, 1944—Oct. 22, 2022

JUNEAU—Donald H. O. Dobbratz, age 77, of Juneau, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Donald Harold Oscar Dobbratz was born at home on November 11, 1944 in the Town of Oak Grove, Dodge County, WI to the late Raymond and Alice (nee Hanke) Dobbratz. He graduated from Juneau High School in 1962 and went to work as a welder. After working at various jobs through the years, Don went to work at the Dodge County Highway Department and retired after 20 years. On September 29, 1975, he was united in marriage with Rosemary Callies.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary; five children: Dawn Wahl of Campbellsport, Christine (Jon) Hagen of Lomira, Valerie (Robert) Plate of Florida, Donald Dobbratz II of Burnett, and Amy Clover of Beaver Dam; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Caroline (Dale) Maas of Lebanon and Blondina Krause of Clyman; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kimberly Paswaters; a great-grandson, Einar Hagen; a brother, LeRoy Dobbratz; a sister, Gertrude Tillema; two brothers-in-law: Norman Tillema and Werner Krause.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald Dobbratis name to your local food pantry.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com