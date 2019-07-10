Donald “Don” Donnelly, age 88, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Our House Senior Living Center in Wisconsin Dells.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg and Father James Murphy concelebrating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m.
Don was born on October 13, 1930, on the family farm in Adams County, the son of James and Bernice (Morgan) Donnelly. He married Joan Anderson on October 22, 1949, at St. Cecilia’s. Together, they established River Bay Marina and Campground and ran it for 25 years, until they sold it in 1983. They then owned the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Wonewoc for 3 years. Don was a Police Officer in the city of Wisconsin Dells from 1954-1960. He also sold cars in the Dells area and eventually retired from AF Motors in Adams, Wis. Don enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling.
Don is survived by his son, David (Terri) Donnelly of Wisconsin Dells; daughter, Sharon (Tony) Leslie of Neenah; grandchildren, Erin (Carl) Wickre of Portage, Wis., and Jamie Murphy and Kevin (Katie) Donnelly both of Wisconsin Dells; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Nora, Cole, and Reece; brother, Michael (Barbara) of San Jose, Cali.; and sisters, Patricia (Paul) Schoenherr of Columbus, Wis., Mary (Robert) Platt-McClyman and Katie (Gordon) Platt both of Wisconsin Dells, Betty Donnelly of Madison, Wis., Irene (Butch) Golliher of Windsor, Wis. and Sara Aguiniga of Lake Delton, and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan who passed Oct., 21, 2018; infant daughter, Susan; and brother, Tom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Foundation in Don's name.
The family also sincerely thanks the staff at Our House for the wonderful care provided to Don while he lived there, and also a Thank You to Agrace Hospice.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
