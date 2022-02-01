BARABOO—Donald (Don) Lorenzen, age 86, of Baraboo, WI passed away in the early morning of Friday, January 28th. Don was a proud native of Wisconsin Dells and lived in the Dell Prairie area for nearly 50 years. He was a 1953 graduate from WDHS and attended UW Stout before taking over leadership of Kilbourn Machine Company, a successful welding & fabrication company that built everything from commercial refrigeration units to boat lifts for clients across the country, retiring in 1995. Several of his “post-retirement” years were spent at AD-LIT supporting tourism for his hometown, hand-crafting wooden pamphlet holders for tourist destinations around the state, meeting and talking with people, which he loved.

Don enjoyed all the outdoor fun that WI has to offer including hunting, camping, skeet-shooting and snowmobiling, spending many years leading the local club, the New Haven Sno-Streakers. He was known for his booming voice, great stories, sharp wit and sly sense of humor. Even in his later years, his warm greeting, sparkling eyes and the accompanying wink never diminished.

Don was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. He was a loyal friend. He was proud of the accomplishments of his children and cherished his grandchildren. He loved and appreciated his wife Pat most of all. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.

Don is preceded in death by his father, Howard Lorenzen; mother, Bernice (Kolefsky) Lorenzen; brother, Jim Lorenzen; brother-in-law, Dick Bender; and son-in-law, John Hendershott. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Pat (Bender) Lorenzen; sister, Ann Kerwitz (John) of Rockford IL; sister-in-law, Norma Lorenzen of St Charles, IL; sister-in-law, Paulette Bender of Baraboo; nieces and nephews; and children: Jenny Lu Lorenzen (Kenny) of Deland, FL, Tom Lorenzen of Edgewater, FL, Lisa Hendershott of Wisconsin Dells, Lori Murphy (Matt) of St Augustine, FL, and Eric Lorenzen (Valarie) of Baraboo, WI. Don was a proud grandfather of four grandchildren: Mason Hall, Jaydon Hendershott, Hanna Murphy and Brynn Murphy.

The family would like to thank the staff of St Clare Meadows and St Clare Hospital in Baraboo, along with Dr. Krszjzaniek, for their comfort and care of Don the past few weeks. They are nothing short of incredible. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.