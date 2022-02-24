PORTAGE—Donald “Donnie” C. Salzman, age 92, of Portage, passed away peacefully at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, with his family at his side.

Donnie was born on February 23, 1929, in Portage, WI, the son of Clarence Salzman and Lela (Thurber) Salzman. He was married to Constance “Connie” Ambs on June 2, 1956. She preceded him in death on January 1, 2007. Don had managed the bowling alley in Portage for 44 years. He was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage.

Donnie was in 4-H in high school. He also played piano in a band in Wisconsin Dells after high school.

He served in the Air Force during the Korean War as a mechanic for four years working on the C-119 Flying Box Car airplanes, which took him over to Germany. He had a lot of stories of his days in the service. He also picked up playing the accordion while in the Air Force. He had a love of family, fishing, reading, bowling, wood working, gardening, and hiking in the woods. He was generous with his time as he always was willing to help anyone. He was called Mr. Fix-it by his family! He was a sweet, gentle, kindhearted man with a great sense of humor. He was a great example of the “Golden Rule.”

He is survived by his children: Bruce (Holly Brunner) Salzman, Mequon, Barbara Salzman, Cedar Lake, IN, and Carol Sue (Kurt) Zuelsdorf, St. Petersburg, FL; his grandchildren, Whitney Jean (Gubio) Henrique, (Great Grand Children Kaila Jean, Mateo Henrique), Glenview, IL, Andrazia Zuelsdorf and Alyssa Zuelsdorf, both of St. Petersburg, FL; his sister-in-law, Corrine (Herbert) Murphy of Minnesota; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother Elwyn (Eileen).

Funeral services will be private. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family. A memorial will be held in June 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 47, Portage in Donnie’s name.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the friends that reached out to Don to enhance his later years and all the health care providers at the Columbia Care Health Center.