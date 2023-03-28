SALMON, ID—Donald E. Miller, age 81 of Salmon, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Don was born the son of Lester and Mildred (Mielke) Miller in Green Lake County in Wisconsin at home. He attended the Markesan School System. He was baptized and confirmed at the County Line Lutheran Church. Don proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in 1958 for four years. Upon returning home, Don worked at the Markesan Canning Factory and National Rivet in Waupun. He married Roberta on October 6, 1962, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to this union a daughter Lisa was born.

Returning to Manchester, Wisconsin in 1963 Don helped his brother, Bob Miller, build and operate the gas station known at that time as “Don’s Texaco” now known as the “Wayside” in Manchester, Wisconsin. In 1968, Don, Roberta, and Lisa, returned to Las Vegas, Nevada and he became a painter contractor. Don married again in May of 1972 to Alice Wolverton. In 1978 Don and Alice moved to Salmon, Idaho to spend the rest of his life self employed as “Don Miller Painting.” He was also a driver’s license examiner in Salmon, and he drove school bus there for 40 years. Don enjoyed hunting, camping, spending time with family, car racing, and coffee with friends.

Don is survived by his ex-wife, Alice; sisters, Gladys (Miller) Witkowski of Waupun, Doris (Miller) Bunkoske of Horicon; and brother, Bob (Lois) Miller of Manchester; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta; daughter, Lisa; father, Lester Miller; mother, Mildred Miller; brother, Vernon Miller; sisters, Arlene Barton, and Marilyn Johns; and other relatives.

A graveside service for Don will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Mackford Union Cemetery, W731 County Rd. S, Markesan, WI 53946, Markesan, at 11:00 a.m.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.