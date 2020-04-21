Donald Edward Mahr, 90; La Crosse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LA CROSSE - Donald Edward Mahr, age 90 of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Riverside Nursing Home from progressive dementia. He was born in Hillsboro, Wis. June 13, 1929, to William and Helen (Vodak) Mahr. He married Jeneane M. Dargel on Aug. 29, 1953. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Jeneane; five sons, Tom (Debbi), Tim (Jill), Todd (Debra), Trent (Janet), and Troy (Beth); ten grandchildren, Taylor, Jake, Duke, Jenna (Michael), Hannah, Samuel, Sophia, Jack, Rosalia (Corey), and Riley (Heidi); his sister, Shirley Burmester; brother-in-law, Robert Dargel; and ten nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Billy and Douglas; sister, Ardene Montgomery; brother-in-law, Duane Dargel; and a granddaughter, Kaitlin.

A special thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Riverside Lighthouse Unit and Pastor Lisa, Dr. Mary Bassing from Gundersen Health System, and Pastor Jacob Eichers from Faith Lutheran Church.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held, with Pastor Jacob Eichers, Faith Lutheran Church, La Crosse, officiating and burial at Onalaska Cemetery, with military honors.