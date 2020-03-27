Donald Eugene Seymour, age 89, Portage

PORTAGE - Donald Eugene Seymour, age 89, peacefully passed away of natural causes at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, Wis. on March 24, 2020. He was born in Madison, Wis. on March 3, 1931, and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1949. He married his wife, Irene in December of 1959. He is survived by his loving wife, Irene (Meier) Seymour; son, Kevin (Lori) Seymour; daughter, Kimberly Seymour; grandson, Owen Seymour; granddaughter, Sidney Seymour; sister, Nancy Campbell; and his dear friend, Jeff Krohn. He was preceded in death by his father, James Everett Seymour; mother, Hazel Archie Seymour; and brother, Robert Seymour.
He wore many hats throughout his life. He served in the US Army (stationed in Japan) during the Korean War. He worked at Nine Quarter-Circle Ranch in Montana and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, as well as working as a sheet metal worker and owner of his own business, Seymour Supply. His passions included photography, poetry, music, and reading, as well as the simple things such as enjoying birds at his feeder, watching PBS, and exploring the world of YouTube. He loved burros. His years of doing ranch work in various locations in the west were especially meaningful to him. On the back of a 1954 photo of him on a horse named Queen he said: "Mounted on Queen - an excellent mountain horse, with power and heart to spare." We will remember him in the very same way, with power and heart to spare.
Service information at a later date.
KRATZ FUNERAL HOME-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com is assisting the family with arrangements.
