Donald L. Exner, age 91 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Don was born on April 5, 1928 in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Albert and Ann (Chopyak) Exner. Following high school at Racine Park, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from Lawrence University, where he was a running back on the football team and proudly never lost yardage during his playing career. On August 20, 1949, he was united in marriage to Irene A. Decker at St. Rose Catholic Church in Racine. Together they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. He was a high school teacher and coach in Appleton early in his work career and spent the majority of his work career in pharmaceutical sales. An avid Packers and Badgers fan, Don also enjoyed playing cards and golf, as well as spending time and joking with family and friends. Don treasured his recent Badger Honor Flight trip.
Don is survived by his children, Judy (David) Walseth of Vancouver, WA, Jim (Peg) Exner of Beaver Dam, Michael (Jeanne) Exner of Seneca, SC and John (Jodeen) Exner of Janesville; grandchildren, Megan (Lainie) Decker, John (Treasa) Walseth, Mark Walseth, Dan Exner, Joe Exner, Matthew Exner, Maggie Exner, Anna (Matt) Ogelsby, Morgan Exner, Eric Exner and Mary Claire (Brandon) Olufs; great-grandchildren, Adine and Maria Decker, Morelle and Sonia Walseth, and Elliott Ogelsby; brother, Albert (Norma) Exner; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; daughters, Mary Beth Exner and Meg (Exner) Sekel and other relatives.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Don’s life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam. A time of sharing memories will take place at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Dam.
If desired, memorials in Don’s name may be directed to UW Carbone Cancer Center, US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
