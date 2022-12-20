Oct. 10, 1939—Dec. 17, 2022

WATERTOWN—Donald F. Langer, 83 of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with his loving wife by his side at his home.

Don was born October 10, 1939, in Clyman, WI, the son of Leo and Alta (Plasil) Langer. He attended school in the area. Don was drafted into the U.S Army, and he proudly served his country for over two years in Germany and surrounding areas.

For many years, Don worked as a Data Programmer and he never fully retired from his work. In March of 2021, he married Alejandrina Brito in Oak Creek.

In his free time, Don loved to go fishing, whether it was game fishing for muskies or pan fishing for blue gills. He also enjoyed woodworking, and he built many pieces of furniture for his family. Don was active in the outdoors, and took pride in the garden around his home. In more recent years, Don liked to go running. He was a hardworking man who could make anyone smile with his witty sense of humor. Family meant the most to Don, and he was known for his patience and big heart.

Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and he will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.

Don is survived by his wife Allie Brito-Langer; children: Connie Milligan, Christi (Shawn) Justmann, Lisa (Josh) Storck, Alicia (Mario) Canziani, Angela (John) Petruska and Mike (Heather) Pejovic; 21 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Delores (Harvey) Zeman, and Lillian (Mark) Orcelletto. Don is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Don is preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown with Rev. Jared Furnish presiding. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home.

The Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com