April 2, 1930—April 24, 2022

BARABOO—Donald G. “Don” Moedinger, age 92, of Baraboo, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 24, 2022, with his loving son James by his side. Don was born to Erwin and Lucile (Schultz) Moedinger on April 2, 1930, in Decora, IA, in Mendon Township.

After graduating high school, Don enlisted into the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War as a Sergeant with the 17th Armored Engineering Battalion. Upon his honorable discharge, Don married Gloria Davis on November 24, 1961. She preceded him in death in 2004.

Residing in Baraboo most of his life, Don was employed at Flambeau Plastics as a supervisor in the injection molding division. In his spare time he enjoyed solving word searches, wood working and building models. Don was a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church where he was active in the choir.

Survivors include his son, James Moedinger; and a sister, Arlene Christianson. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

A Memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Emanuel United Methodist Church, 101 14th St., Baraboo, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.

Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.