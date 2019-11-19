Donald H. Broten, Jr., age 61 of LaValle, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse. He was born on June 14, 1958, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Donald Hartman Broten, Sr. and the former Shirley Ditsch. On April 22, 1978, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Haskins in Whitewater. He had been employed at Saputo Cheese in Reedsburg as a maintenance technician.
Don was a lifelong “handyman” who never met anything that he considered unfixable, or a project that he wasn’t willing to undertake. He was always busy in the garage with either his own project of the hour, or one of the countless favors that he did for friends and family. In his spare time he enjoyed running, fishing, and going for walks with his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Christine A. Murwin.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Sandra (Andrew) McClaine of Kimberly, Wis.; son, Jeff Broten (Robin Johnson) of Madison; mother, Shirley Broten; siblings, Marie (Richard) Elliott of Janesville, Donna Nelson of Beloit, Sherry (John) Paquette of Florida, Dale (Pat) Broten of Janesville, and Mark Broten of Janesville; mother and father-in-law, LaMont and Nancy Haskins; brother-in-law, Michael (Penny) Haskins; sister-in-law, Cindy (Walter) Becker; his beloved Chocolate Lab, Molly; and other extended family.
Funeral services for Donald H. Broten, Jr. will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in LaValle with Pastor Robert Butler officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)