Donald H. Mell, 93, Portage

PORTAGE - Donald H. Mell, age 93 of Portage, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Madison.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, with Military Honors by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) and on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.
A full obituary will follow.
