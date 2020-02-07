Donald H. Mell, 93, Portage

Donald H. Mell, age 93 of Portage, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Madison.

Don was born at home, in Manilla, Iowa on Feb. 6, 1926, to his mother, Lillian Mell. He served his country as a Private 1st Class in the United States Army. He was a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge. Don was a 64-year member of the American Legion, a 39 year member of the VFW and a member of the 40/8. He was very active in many capacities and was very proud of his military career. Don and his son, Doug were honored to go on the Badger Honor Flight on Oct. 31, 2016.

He was a very hard working heavy equipment operator with the Milwaukee Railroad/Soo Line for more than 40 years. In addition, he worked seven years at Badger Ordnance in Baraboo. Don worked part-time at Samuels Recycling and as a bartender for many restaurants during his working days. He loved to go to Ho Chunk Gaming in Wisconsin Dells, to visit with friends, playing cards, fishing, traveling and definitely loved spending time with his family.

