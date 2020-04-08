Donald H. Schwoch, age 86, Beaver Dam

Donald H. Schwoch, age 86, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.
Private services were held with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Don’s home town of Beaver Dam.
Donald H. Schwoch was born on Aug. 3, 1933 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to the late Harry and Alice (Birkholz) Schwoch. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1951 and went on to serve for two years in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a life-time member of the VFW in Antigo and a life-time member of the American Legion in Three Lakes. Don retired from truck driving after 30 years and moved to California with his wife, Kay for five years. After their divorce, he moved back to Antigo, Wis. where he made many friends at the coffee shops and at the campground he camped at in Birnamwood. In March 2010, Don moved to Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. After a couple years, he became the mail distributor for the residents in his building and continued to make new friends along the way on his scooter. He loved to participate in the many events held there in the summer.
Survivors include his three children, Jeffrey Schwoch, Kevin (Theresa) Schwoch, and Renee (Bert) Harris, all of Eagle River; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Fern (Robert) Kern of Fond du Lac; three nieces, Sarah (Jack) Gieske, Debbie (Steve) John, and Carol Mae Radtke; three nephews, Keith (Donna) Kern, Glenn (Marcia) Kern, and Gerry Radtke; other relatives and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Duane (Beverly) Schwoch; and his sister, Marjorie (Howard) Radtke.
The family would like to thank the family and friends that visited and kept in contact with him, he greatly appreciated that.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)