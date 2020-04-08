Donald H. Schwoch, age 86, Beaver Dam

Donald H. Schwoch was born on Aug. 3, 1933 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to the late Harry and Alice (Birkholz) Schwoch. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1951 and went on to serve for two years in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a life-time member of the VFW in Antigo and a life-time member of the American Legion in Three Lakes. Don retired from truck driving after 30 years and moved to California with his wife, Kay for five years. After their divorce, he moved back to Antigo, Wis. where he made many friends at the coffee shops and at the campground he camped at in Birnamwood. In March 2010, Don moved to Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. After a couple years, he became the mail distributor for the residents in his building and continued to make new friends along the way on his scooter. He loved to participate in the many events held there in the summer.