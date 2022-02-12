Donald Ivan Koepp

Don was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, on September 29, 1931, the son of Ivan and Angeline (Konkel) Koepp. His intense love of agriculture and farming started at age 12 when they moved to a farm on Lake Wisconsin near Merrimac. After graduating from Prairie du Sac High School and the Farm Short Course at UW-Madison, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country in the Korean War. On June 13, 1954, he married Carolyn J. Phillips from Columbia, South Carolina. They moved to their newly purchased farm in Caledonia Township where they raised their children, dairy cattle, hogs and agricultural crops. Don loved his farm and was always conservation minded. He installed contour strips, water runs, grassed waterways and planted trees each year to preserve the land. In his early years of farming, he was voted “Outstanding Young Farmer” by the Portage Junior Chamber of Commerce. In addition to the hard work of a family farm, Don volunteered time for his community and his church. He served on the building committee for the Caledonia School and chaired the building committee for the previous Caledonia Town Hall. At St. John’s Lutheran Church in Portage, he served on the Board of Elders and as chairman of the congregation. He was also active in the Portage V.F.W. Post 1707, serving as Commander from 1994 to 2001.