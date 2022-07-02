March 9, 1948—June 29, 2022

BARABOO—Donald J. Gaetzke, 74, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his home. Donald was born on March 9, 1948 to Erwin and Marcella (Brilliott) Gaetzke. He was united in marriage to Kathy Ender on May 28, 1977. Upon graduating from Baraboo High School, Don went on to a technical college, where he trained as a tool and die machinist and mold maker. The fabrication and repairing of machines became his lifelong career.

Don was a lifelong member of the North Freedom Baptist Church where he served many years as an usher. During the summers, Don would often be camping at Rendezvous reenactments around the state. He enjoyed stepping back into the pre-1840s fur trade era and educating the public about that time in history. He acquired many lifelong friends through his time at the Rendezvous. Don assisted for many years with local hunter’s safety programs. He enjoyed demonstrating and teaching the students about black powder muzzleloaders.

Don is survived by his wife, Kathy Gaetzke of Baraboo and his daughter, Kristina (Ryan) Granger of La Crosse. He is further survived by cousins, family, and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held per request of the family. Redlin-Ertz is assisting the family.