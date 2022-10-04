Donald J. Schey

Feb. 4, 1941—Sept. 30, 2022

COLUMBUS/EAST BRISTOL – Donald Joseph Schey, 81, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Don was born February 4, 1941 to Wilmer and Marcella (Ebert) Schey. He grew up on a farm and continued to farming until 1973. He then worked at Oscar Mayer for 34 years.

In his younger years, Don was an avid bowler and throughout his life he enjoyed fishing in his boat with Mary, hunting, Packers, Badgers, and NASCAR races. Don took pride in his garden. Every fall Don and Mary would spend a weekend freezing squash, corn, and other vegetables. He spent many weeks cutting wood so the house would be warm at winter time.

After retirement, Don and son Steve rented an RV. Don and Mary along with son Steve and wife Char and grandchildren Erin and Garrett spent a week in Canada. Don sure had some stories to tell about their adventure. He finally made it to a Brewers game with his son Dan and grandson Michael. Don would crack hickory nuts every winter so Mary could enjoy them in her cookies and cakes.

Don is survived by his wife Mary Clare of 38 years; his mother, Marcella Schey; children: Steve (Char), Dan (Lori), Heidi and Heather; grandchildren: Erin (Corey), Garrett (Alyssa), and Michael; great-grandchildren: Keira and Rowan; three step-children: Kay (Dave), Todd (Jodi), and Colleen; step-grandchildren: Tierney (Jordan) and Chad (Jordan); step-great-grandchildren: Olivia, Piper, and William; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother Duane; grandparents; nephews: Tom Connelly and Timothy Schey; and step-son John Cigelske.

A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Bristol on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Jared Holzhuter officiating. Interment will take place at the church cemetery.

Don’s family would like to thank the Prairie Ridge Hospital staff, the SSM Health Hospice nurses, as well as Colleen and Char.

Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, East Bristol or to the charity of one’s choice.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.