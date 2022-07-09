Feb. 2, 1922—July 3, 2022

WAUPUN—Donald John Rehrauer, age 100, of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.

John was born in Chilton, WI, on February 2, 1922, son of Luke and Lioba (Steffes) Rehrauer. John attended Catholic grade school and graduated from Chilton High School. After school, John lived for a brief time in Grand Rapids Michigan and worked at Hayes Manufacturing. He served in the U.S. Army as a staff Sergeant in the South Pacific during WWII. John was united in marriage to Nora Flynn in September of 1946. In 1947, John and Nora moved to Waupun, started a family and a new career with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was an officer at the prison, Lt. at Fox Lake, and Supervisor at Central Warehouse and finished with a 17 year position as Associate Warden of the Camps and Farms System. John was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Waupun.

John is survived by his three children, Jim (Ruth) Rehrauer of Waupun, John (Liz) Rehrauer of Eau Claire and Jane (Tom) St. Louis of Waupun; seven grandchildren, Lisa (Matt) Anchor, Susie (Kevin) Lackey, Daniel (Kari) Rehrauer, Kelly Rehrauer, John St. Louis, Jennifer (Joe) Dziadosz, Megan Rehrauer; eight great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Hannah, Hailey, Sydney, Elliott, Blake, Julian and Jaxsen; daughter-in-law, Dawn Rehrauer; special friends, Margaret Ceman, Darrell Kolb and Marty Strook; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nora; son, Tom Rehrauer; granddaughter, Taylor Lackey.

Visitation for John will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 118 West Main Street, Waupun, WI.

A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at church with Rev. John Radetski officiating. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard. Family requests donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, in lieu of flowers.

Special thanks to the staff of Christian Home, especially Kelly, Sandy and many others for their kindness and compassion shown to John throughout the years.

