July 3, 1942—March 7, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS—Donald Johnson, age 80, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at his home.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Donald was born July 3, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Lewis and Viola (Meyer) Johnson. Donald was active in many sports such as bowling, baseball, horseshoes, darts and billiards.

He very much enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers. He attended many sporting events with his son and grandson, Jaret Decorah.

Donald enjoyed fishing with his wife Florine in their younger years. Donald loved to go on car rides, go out to fish fry on Friday nights and have family time during birthdays and holidays. Donald was a hard worker who did all he could to provide for his family.

He was a proud Army Veteran, a great husband, a proud father and a very proud grandfather.

Donald is survived by his sons: Joseph (grandson Jaret Decorah) and David Decorah; and sister, Fayette Knoop (her children, Steve and Joanie). He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and son, James.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.