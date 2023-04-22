March 14, 1937—April 20, 2023

MAYVILLE—Donald L. Gourlie, age 86, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville. A luncheon will follow the service at St. Mary’s School.

Donald was born the son of Raymond and Bertha (Heimerl) Gourlie on March 14, 1937 in a cottage type house near the Township of Rubicon.

Don was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Delores Plansky on October 6, 1956 at St. Mary’s in Mayville. He had worked for Grande Cheese, Ventura Cheese, Maysteel Corporation, and Dorst Metalcraft (later became Metalcraft of Mayville) as a tool and die maker for over 42 years.

He was a member of St. Mary’s in Mayville and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Don was a lifelong sports fan, Brewers #1, Badgers and Packers.

He loved to golf, even had his own golf cart. He loved to volunteer as a coach for Rock River baseball, Legion baseball, women’s softball and LeRoy pony baseball. He also would umpire for both men’s baseball and women’s softball. He was well known for calling his own childern out if it was a close play. He was inducted into the The Rock River Baseball League of Wisconsin and The Oldtimer’s Assocation Hall of Fame in 1990.

He also loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting deer, pheasants, and rabbits with his sons. Every year he would travel with his sons to Black River Falls to set up deer camp roughing it in the woods. Also traveled to North Dakota to hunt pheasants with the boys and dogs.

Bingo was another huge love of Don’s, whether it was at St Mary’s or the Legion in Mayville (both had great desserts). Don had a deep love of playing card games such as sheepshead and cribbage, he was always up to playing even the day before he passed, skunking both his wife and daughter. His love for his family was his greatest love of all, family gatherings always brought many smiles to his face.

Don is survived by his wife, Delores of Mayville; his children: Dawn (Peter Witt) Gourlie Witt of Mayville, Don, Jr. “Guy” (Cheryl) Gourlie of Mayville, Diann (special friend Fred Strobel) Gourlie of Horicon, Denette (John “Fruity”) Falk of Kekoskee, Denise (Roger) Dusso of Beaver Dam, Dan (Shelia) Gourlie of Farmersville, and Darren (Kristy) Gourlie of Oakfield; his brothers: Dennis (Pam) Gourlie and Dale (Karen) Gourlie; brothers-in-law: Maynard Laufenberg and Art Plansky; and sisters-in-law: Denise Gourlie, Judy Behnke, Elaine Schabel, Mary Bonack, and Peggy Streit; half sister, Romona Rhodes; his 18 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many fiends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Duane “Melf”, sister, Delores, three brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.

Memorials in memory of Don can be directed to the Leroy Athletic Association.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com