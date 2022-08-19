Donald Lafler

Aug. 6, 1946—Aug. 12, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Donald D. Lafler, age 76, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Donald was born on August 6, 1946 in Beaver Dam, the son of William A. and Mary J. (Graff) Lafler. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Donald had a passion for music and enjoyed working with computers.

Donald is survived by his brother, William F. Lafler; niece, Lisa (Nate) Soto; nephew, Jerry (Kim) Lafler; great-nieces and nephews: Kaylee and Alex Soto, Olivia, Brady and Tyler Lafler; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol J. Lafler and other relatives.

A private family service for Donald will take place and he will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

