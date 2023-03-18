April 3, 1934—March 14, 2023

Donald Laverne Hohlstein, age 88, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on March 14, 2023. Don was born on April 3, 1934, in Otsego, WI to Martha Hohlstein.

He was raised by his grandparents, Fred and Minnie Hohlstein in Arlington. He graduated from Rio High School in 1952 and from UW-Madison in 1958 with a degree in Sociology.

He worked as a Probation and Parole Agent his entire career until his retirement. He married Sally Jo Dann on October 22, 1955. They were married for 67 years and raised three daughters.

Grasse Funeral Home in Rio is serving the family and a full obituary is posted on their website.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Rio Fireman’s Park on May 13, 2023 from 1:00-5:00 PM.