COLUMBUS - Donald “Don” G. Lee, age 83, died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home from complications related to Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on April 23, 1936, in the Town of Bristol. He was the son of Ernest and Hazel (Ihland) Lee. He married June Martinson on Nov. 17, 1962.
Don worked at Lake City and Prairie Glass until he became a full time farmer and retired from that in 2000. He liked stock car racing, bowling, horseshoes and watching his favorite team, the Packers! He was also a member of the National Guard and served as Chairman of the Board for the Town of Elba.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, June; 7 children, Suzan (Mark) Townsend, Linda (Keith) Lidberg, Christina (fiancé Mike Lyste) Reineke, Sandra (Rick) Tjugum, Audrey (David) Jakel, JoAnn (Kevin) Bolstad, and James (Karen) Lee; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary and Keith.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon at Zion Lutheran Church, 812 Western Ave., Columbus, on Thursday, Dec 12, 2019, with Pastor Ben Zuberbier presiding. Burial will be at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Keyeser. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare. A special thank you to Beth and Ali of Agrace HospiceCare, Katrina and Christina from Home Instead Senior Care for the excellent care provided during Don’s final days. A very special thank you to his daughter Linda for caring for him these past two months.
